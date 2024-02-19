KDPS: Shooting injures driver, causes crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officers are investigating after a motorist was shot while driving on a Kalamazoo road Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Elm Crossover and Michikal Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the victim drove through the area with two passengers when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

KDPS says the driver was hit, causing them to hit another car.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, public safety officials say. The driver in the third car was unhurt.

No suspects are in custody at time of writing. The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-8911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

