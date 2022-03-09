KDPS responds to felonious assault, suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a felonious assault in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard.

KDPS Officers arrived and located a 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had been assaulted.

The suspect in the felonious assault was located and taken into custody without incident, a handgun used in the assault was also recovered.

The 24-year-old Kalamazoo resident is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone having information regarding this incident or other crimes of violence are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com