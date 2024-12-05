KDPS receives $1.25M grant toward ending gun violence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) allocated $1.25 million to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) with the goal of addressing gun violence in the city.

The grant will allow KDPS and their partners — Gryphon Place and the Michigan Transformation Collective — to accelerate its Kalamazoo Blueprint for Peace initiative, public safety officials explain.

"We are thrilled to receive this critical funding and to be working alongside Gryphon Place and the Michigan Transformation Collective," says KDPS Chief David Boysen. "This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration, and this grant will allow us to focus on reducing gun violence, improving community safety, and providing resources to those most impacted."

We’re told the grant will support short- and long-term strategies in ending gun violence, including community-based intervention programs, addressing root causes, determining violent hotspots, and project evaluation by the Lewis Walker Institute.

