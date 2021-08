KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is investigating the death of one man in Kalamazoo.

Police report that the man was shot and killed on W Kalamazoo Ave near Elm Street at 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2021.

One man is being held in custody as a suspect in the shooting.

There is no threat to the public and the homicide is the result of an ongoing domestic situation, KDPS reports.