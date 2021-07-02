KDPS introduces new traffic-reporting tool

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new webpage that allows residents to report Kalamazoo traffic dilemmas more easily, KDPS tells us.

Those wishing to file a report may fill out this form if they witness any traffic issues in the city.

“At KDPS, our top priority is keeping our community safe, and to do that, we need input from our residents,” says Assistant Chief Matt Huber. “We developed this webpage in response to growing concerns from residents about a wide range of issues including speeding, stop sign or red-light violations and failure to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. This web page will help us better address traffic enforcement concerns in our community.”

