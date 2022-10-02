Watch Now
KDPS: house fire spreads to neighboring house

Kalamazoo Public Safety 08072022
KDPS Stock photo
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 17:19:53-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — "Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say that they went to the scene of a house fire on Egleston Avenue in Kalamazoo, around 4:00 pm on Sunday.

They found flames in the rear, but also noted that the neighboring house was close enough to the flames to catch fire as well.

Officers put out the fire in about ten minutes, said KDPS.

Everyone in the two houses were evacuated, and there were no injuries, KDPS confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8142 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

