Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo policeman hurt in motorcycle crash

Kalamazoo Public Safety
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo Public Safety
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 13:52:29-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo police officer was injured after a motorcycle accident while he was on his way to work.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Riverview Drive near Rosedale Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a KDPS officer had been riding a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle.

The officer was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested, according to KDPS.

The accident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News