Kalamazoo policeman hurt in motorcycle crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo police officer was injured after a motorcycle accident while he was on his way to work.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Riverview Drive near Rosedale Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a KDPS officer had been riding a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle.

The officer was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested, according to KDPS.

The accident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.

