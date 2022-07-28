Stolen vehicle hits KDPS cruiser, suspects in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser Thursday afternoon, said a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers were chasing a stolen vehicle, KDPS says, and officers eventually found the stolen vehicle on Florence Street.

Before the chase ended, the stolen vehicle hit a KDPS patrol car, and the suspects took off.

Officers later caught up with the suspects and arrested them.

FOX 17 is still working to figure out how many people were arrested during this incident.

KDPS says that no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates as we work to learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube