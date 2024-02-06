KDPS: 9 guns seized in Kzoo this weekend, 44 so far this year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nine illegal guns were confiscated by authorities in Kalamazoo over the weekend.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the guns were seized during a series of traffic stops from Feb. 2–4. Eight people were taken into custody.

We’re told some firearms were illegally modified into automatic weapons.

A total of 44 weapons have been seized since the beginning of 2024, with 27 related arrests in that time.

Those with knowledge regarding illegal weapons are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube