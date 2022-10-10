KCSO: Man arrested after assaulting deputies with axe

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody, according to Kalamazoo County deputies, for making an assault on deputies with an axe.

On Sunday afternoon, around 3:30 pm, deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were called to Cooper Township to check out reports of an attempted car theft and private property damage.

Deputies say they went to the 1900 blockof W. D. Avenue, where they found the male suspect at his home on the same block.

When deputies approached the man, they say he brandished an axe.

The man then retreated into his home to get a shotgun, deputies say, but when deputies pointed their service pistols at him, the man locked himself inside the house.

After a short time, and after deputies verbally called for him to exit, the man came outside with hands raised. Deputies say he was taken into custody.

Deputies then conducted a search warrant. Along with the axe, deputies also apprehended several firearms.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and DNR.

