Kalmazoo Growlers baseball gears up for another fan-focused season of fun

KALMAZOO, Mich — The Kalamazoo Growlers are making major improvements to Homer Stryker Field ahead of the season start in May, promising fans a unique, family-friendly entertainment experience.

The collegiate Northwoods League team is adding new seats and safety netting to the stadium. But the upgrades go beyond the facility itself.

"So I think, again, a little biased, but we have a lot of cool things coming out," Aaron Guerrero said.

Guerrero is the vice president of sales for the Growlers.

The team is focusing heavily on in-house entertainment acts, including a world-class juggler, a world-record-holding unicyclist, and a fire breather. Theme nights this year will feature K-Pop Demon Hunters and Taylor Swift games.

"We really design ourselves around the fan experience and how we can, you know, make a difference in the community. So we really see ourselves as, you know, your backyard Savannah Bananas," Alex Kuehl said.

Kuehl is the director of entertainment for the Growlers, and he is also a fire breather.

KALAMAZOO GROWLERS Alex the Firebreather

"That's why we have these in-house entertainment acts that, rather than you go see them one night and then you come next week, they're not there. You're coming every single week, and you're seeing a world-class juggler, a world-record-holding unicyclist, a fire breather, and, you know, skits, stunts. That's what that's what we do every day," Kuehl said.

The goal is to provide entertainment worth making a night of, regardless of the baseball game's outcome.

"It's the families that come that are just looking for a night out, and they leave with a big old smile on their face saying, you know, we don't know who won, but you know, we had a heck of a time, and we're coming back," Guerrero said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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