Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court to move to new location this October

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court will move to a new location this fall.

The court says they will move to the Downtown Justice Center on Eleanor Street Monday, Oct. 16.

We’re told payments, civil filings and inquiries may be submitted to the Michigan Avenue Courthouse on Michigan Avenue from Oct.6–13.

The public is advised the Michigan Avenue Courthouse will be closed Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

Hearings are scheduled to be held at the Michigan Avenue Courthouse from Oct. 9–13. The court says the warrant turn-in program will not take place during then but will resume Oct. 17.

We’re told staff will be assigned to the following courtrooms:

Judge Santoni: 2A in room 2600

Judge Ankley: 2B in room 2400

Judge Jones: 2C in room 2300

Magistrate Holsomback: 2D in room 2100

Judge Parker-LaGrone: 3A in room 3600

Judge Haenicke: 3B in room 3400

Judge Hemingway: 3C in room 3300

Those with questions regarding the move are invited to connect with the clerk’s office by dialing 269-384-8171.

