Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court to move to new location this October

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court will move to a new location this fall.
The court says they will move to the Downtown Justice Center on Eleanor Street Monday, Oct. 16.
We’re told payments, civil filings and inquiries may be submitted to the Michigan Avenue Courthouse on Michigan Avenue from Oct.6–13.
The public is advised the Michigan Avenue Courthouse will be closed Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.
Hearings are scheduled to be held at the Michigan Avenue Courthouse from Oct. 9–13. The court says the warrant turn-in program will not take place during then but will resume Oct. 17.
We’re told staff will be assigned to the following courtrooms:
Judge Santoni: 2A in room 2600
Judge Ankley: 2B in room 2400
Judge Jones: 2C in room 2300
Magistrate Holsomback: 2D in room 2100
Judge Parker-LaGrone: 3A in room 3600
Judge Haenicke: 3B in room 3400
Judge Hemingway: 3C in room 3300
Those with questions regarding the move are invited to connect with the clerk’s office by dialing 269-384-8171.