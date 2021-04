KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Department Lisa Perkins, 36, went missing April 4.

Perkins was last seen Sun. April 4, 2021 attempted to get her personal items back. Perkins is a white woman weighing around 150-170 lbs. with a tattoo of two black dragons on her forearm.

If you have seen this woman contact Kalamazoo County Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer via (269) 343-2100.