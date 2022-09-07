Kalamazoo woman arrested for armed robbery

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says detectives identified and arrested a woman in connection to an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office says Lora Simmons of Kalamazoo was in court Wednesday to be charged officially with armed robbery.

Simmons is accused of robbing the Speedway gas station on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township back on August 28.

Detectives say tips from the released security video led them to Simmons.

It is not yet clear when she will return to court.

