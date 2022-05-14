Kalamazoo welcomes back community-cherished exhibition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The West Michigan Area Show is back for another year at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.

This popular show has been a part of the community since the 1960s.

Year after year it features work in all media, with hundreds of entries from a 14-county region.

The KIA will celebrate West Michigan’s talented artist community with an opening reception on Friday, May 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reception attendees will be the first to see the exhibition before it opens officially on Saturday.

Detroit-area artist Ed Fraga chose 88 works from more than 300 entries, including paintings, prints, photos, mosaics, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures and mixed media work.

The West Michigan Area Show closes on Sunday, May 22.

If you’d like to attend this event, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube