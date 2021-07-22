Kalamazoo Valley Community College instructor honored with Outstanding Faculty Award

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan welding instructor is being recognized for his years of dedication and service to students.

Kalamazoo Valley Community College welding instructor Erick Martin has been awarded the 2021 Outstanding Faculty Award by the Michigan Community College Association.

The Outstanding Faculty Award is presented each year to a community college faculty member in the state based on achievement in their teaching career, service to humanity, honors received and strong commitment to the purpose and philosophy of the community college mission.

Martin has directed KVCC’s welding program for 23 years. The Michigan Community College Association says Martin is responsible for developing rapid training options that enabled students to achieve a welding skill set and degree in one semester with both day and evening classes.

“Erick Martin goes above and beyond in his role at KVCC to ensure students have successful welding careers,” said Michael Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association. “His commitment to his students, the Kalamazoo community and the technical trades is changing lives and we are thrilled to honor him with this year’s faculty award.”

A former student helped nominate Martin for the award.

The former student said, “Erick changed my life. He deserves this award because he has been more than an instructor to me. He has been a mentor, a friend and a person you can turn to for advice. He goes to every length to help his students succeed and develop the skills required in the welding trade. All he asks for in return is the sincere effort of his students.”

