Kalamazoo Township woman reported missing and possibly endangered

Township of Kalamazoo Police Department
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 09, 2021
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Kalamazoo Township woman has been reported missing and may be in danger, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.

Sanita Magnuson has been missing since June 7 and left behind her vehicle and cell phone.

Family members told police she was behaving unusually before leaving.

She’s described as 5’6”, 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Magnuson was last seen in the 3700 block of Pristine Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

Anyone with information may call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

