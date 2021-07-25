Kalamazoo Township police investigates homicide

KALAMAZOO TWP., Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a Decatur man today.

First responders went to the 3400 block of West Main St. on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old Decatur man with apparent gunshot wounds, as well as a 27-year-old Kalamazoo Township man identified as the shooter.

The Decatur man was transported to the local hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Officers believe this is not a random act of violence and the general public was not targeted.

The suspect has been lodged at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

