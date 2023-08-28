Kalamazoo commemorates 60th anniversary of 'I Have a Dream' speech

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday marks 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. To honor King's legacy, the city of Kalamazoo is hosting a community event that will commemorate its anniversary.

Community members are invited to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at 507 N Rose St. The event will feature local leaders and organizations focusing on King's vision and impact. Local leaders will also have an opportunity to share what they're doing for diversity, equity and inclusion.

City Commissioner Jeanne Hess told FOX 17 that the event is a moment for people to be inspired and focus on three themes of King's speech: equity, freedom and justice.

"What we're doing today is commemorating the speech and not celebrating it because we haven't finished the work," she said. "My dream for my community is to increase its level of understanding of diversity, inclusion, equity within all the people, all the institutions, everything that happens locally here in Kalamazoo; opportunities for everyone."

The event is from 5–7 p.m. Local vendors will be in attendance and L'il Dog N Burgers will be providing food to purchase.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube