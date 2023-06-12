Watch Now
Kalamazoo teen dies in Pavilion Township crash

The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's serious crash in Calhoun County.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 09:10:27-04

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo has died following a crash in Pavilion Township Saturday night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened near the intersection of R Avenue and 29th Street at about 9:30 p.m.

We’re told the car drove east on R Avenue when it left the road, overturned and hit a tree.

A witness claims the car traveled at high speeds leading up to the crash, according to MSP.

Both occupants inside the car had to be removed by first responders.

Troopers say the passenger was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The 18-year-old driver from Portage was hospitalized in critical condition.
 
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

MSP credits the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the Portage Fire Department, the Pavilion Township Fire Department and Life EMS for their assistance.

