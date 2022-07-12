Watch Now
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra to perform at Gilmore Car Museum this Saturday

Julian Kuerti and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jul 11, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the Gilmore Car Museum this summer. The upcoming concert will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for lawn seating will be $30. Guests with lawn seating are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. Premiere front seating tickets with a concert chair will also be available for $55.

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra performing at the Gilmore Car Museum in 2021.

The performance will feature George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris”. “I Got Rhythm” will also be performed by soprano Rhea Olivaccé. Olivaccé is also a faculty member at Western Michigan University. Antonín’s Dvořák’s Ninth Symphony “From the New World” will also be performed. The concert will be directed by Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Music Director Julian Kuerti.

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra’s concert at the Gilmore Car Museum will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra’s website.

