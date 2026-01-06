Kalamazoo swears in new city manager Malcolm Hankins, approves 2026 budget at first meeting of year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo swore in its new city manager and approved the 2026 budget during the city commission's first meeting of the year Monday evening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kalamazoo opens negotiations with preferred candidate for City Manager

Malcolm Hankins was sworn in as Kalamazoo's city manager Monday evening, taking his place next to Mayor David Anderson shortly after the ceremony. Hankins was selected last fall from a list of four finalists for the position.

The city commission approved the 2026 budget appropriations after about an hour and a half of public comment.

"This year we're getting this done as close to the beginning of January as possible," Mayor Anderson said. "That will really help our departments function in the way that they should, know what the budgets are this year. So thanks to the whole team that did that work."

During the public comment period, neighbors shared concerns about affordable housing and helping people who are homeless.

The commission meeting also lasted several hours as discussion over a resolution regarding the city's safety action plan called, "Safe Streets 4 All."

Commissioners adopted the resolution but altered the language to allow for amendments and additional bus stops in the plan.

Here is the meeting agenda. The meeting was streamed live here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube