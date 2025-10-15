Kalamazoo residents share what they want in the city's next manager as decision approaches

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are sharing their thoughts on what they want to see in the city's next leader as the City Commission prepares to select a new city manager within the week.

I spoke with people on the Kalamazoo Mall Wednesday to learn what qualities they believe are most important for the position.

"That's a really hard question. Because a leader encompasses so many skills, and there's so many different feelings around this time," Teresa Cavanagh said.

Cavanagh, a Kalamazoo resident, emphasized the importance of unity in leadership.

"I think it's important to get people together, and realize our commonalities, and focus on things that we do have in common, and unify the people in our shared interests. In our shared desires for happiness, and health, and just living peacefully in the same town," Cavanagh said.

Another resident, Sophia Devereaux, highlighted the need for inclusive leadership that connects with Kalamazoo's diverse population.

"I think a good leader is someone that's able to speak into each individual community that we have," Devereaux said. "Like, we have college students, we have business people, we have people operating downtown a lot. I just think a good leader would be able to come alongside those people."

The City Commission is considering four candidates for the position:

Laura Lam, who has 15 years of service in several leadership positions with the City of Kalamazoo

Elle Cole, current deputy city manager for the City of Saline

Odis Jones, a Western Michigan University alum with 30 years of experience as a city manager

Malcolm Hankins, current city manager for Des Moines, Iowa



City Hall is encouraging public input on the candidates. Feedback can be submitted online or during public comment at the October 20 City Commission meeting.

Find the online candidate feedback form here.

"I think that a leader in our city could help make people find that commonality," Cavanagh said.

The final decision is expected at the October 20 Commission meeting.

