Kalamazoo shooting victim identified; police seek public's help in investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has identified the man shot and killed over the weekend as 34-year-old Leetrail Lamont Bible.

It happened in the area of West Paterson Street and Douglas Avenue around 3 a.m. on July 5.

The department says officers were monitoring a large crowd, heard gunshots and responded.

Bible suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Additionally, a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both shot in the leg.

Investigators believe multiple weapons were fired during the incident. One weapon was recovered by officers.

In a news release, the department asked the public for help in the investigation:

Hundreds of people were there when the shooting happened, someone knows something. If you saw anything, heard anything, or have video or photos from that night, we need you to speak up. Your information, no matter how small, could be the key to getting justice for Leetrail Bible and holding those responsible accountable.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

