Kalamazoo shooting leaves one injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to a shooting that took place in the area of Reed Avenue and Reed Court this evening, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told officers discovered a 21-year-old resident of Kalamazoo with a sustained gunshot wound before treating the victim at the scene.

The shooting victim was then taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, KDPS tells us.

Authorities are still working to identify a suspect.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

