Kalamazoo shooting leaves one hospitalized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized after a gunshot wound at 150 E. Crosstown Pkwy. Suite A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001.

When officers arrived in the area they found the 21-year-old and transported him to a local hospital according to City of Kalamazoo Public Safety.

His wounds are not considered life threatening, and anyone with details regarding this incident (or recent gun violence) is urged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or visit the following website.