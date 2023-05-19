Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo shooting leaves 1 dead, victim identified

KDPS
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KDPS generic photo
KDPS
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 12:06:17-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened after 10 p.m. north of Alamo Drive on Fox Ridge Drive.

We’re told the victim, 42-year-old Tyquincy Tymain McFerrin, was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital where he died less than an hour later.

KDPS expresses its condolences to McFerrin’s family.

Those with information related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather