Kalamazoo shooting leaves 1 dead, victim identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened after 10 p.m. north of Alamo Drive on Fox Ridge Drive.

We’re told the victim, 42-year-old Tyquincy Tymain McFerrin, was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital where he died less than an hour later.

KDPS expresses its condolences to McFerrin’s family.

Those with information related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

