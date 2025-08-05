Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in connection to alleged knife attack

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, just before 1 in the morning, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to E G Ave for a disturbance.

The caller said they heard yelling and shouting coming from inside a residence for a while.

While KCSO was headed to the incident, someone from inside the home called dispatch and said he had been cut by his girlfriend, and that she had driven away.

The victim had a substantial cut from a knife, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital.

A witness said they saw the suspect take off from the residence. The suspect's vehicle was found.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to help the sheriff's office in their search. KDPS used a drone.

The sheriff's office noted in their press release that they couldn't use a K-9, because there were no handlers working in the county during the incident.

The suspect has not been located, according to the sheriff's office.

