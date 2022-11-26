Kalamazoo rings in 2022 holiday season with tree lighting at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holiday season is officially in full swing in Kalamazoo! The community gathered in Bronson Park on Friday for the annual tree lighting.

FOX 17 photojournalist Adam Bourland was there to capture the holiday cheer.

"Christmas is my favorite season,” says attendee Brandon Whitmore, “and it brings happiness and joy to our family and the community of Kalamazoo, Michigan."

View highlights from the tree-lighting ceremony in the video player above.

