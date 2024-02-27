Kalamazoo carshare decreases carbon emissions, increases transportation accessibility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local leaders across West Michigan say the new car-share program at The Creamery apartments will not only cut carbon emissions but help people in need get from point A to point B.

"According to the Michigan Association of the United Way's transportation, childcare and housing costs accounted for about 60% of a typical households' budget," said Matt Hollander from Hollander Development. "Anybody who's paying attention right now understands that we have an affordable housing crisis. But what people don't think about are those two other big expenses: childcare and transportation."

At The Creamery apartments, Hollander says they want to eliminate some of that burden. He and local leaders introduced the Affordable Mobility Program, a partnership with the nonprofit organization Forth. The program was launched by the Michigan Clean Cities Coalition and aims to help with transportation while saving money and the environment. The project is supported in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office.

For $5 an hour or $50 a day, Hollander says anyone can reserve the car.

Marshall Kilgore from the West Michigan Environmental Action Council says this will create a cleaner environment and remove transportation barriers.

"By transitioning to electrical vehicles, we can alleviate the burden of carbon emissions to our urban core communities, who are often already overburdened by carbon emissions and noise and create a healthier environment for all," he said.

To use it, download the Miocar Networks app, fill out an application, pay a one-time application fee of $10, and then wait a few days for your membership to process.

