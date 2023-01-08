Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business

Theo %Stacy's will be serving its last plate of Greek-American cuisine on January 29.

The restaurant, which first opened its doors in 1973, has been serving Kalamazoo residents for 50 years. On Sunday, the restaurant said in a Facebook post that another restaurateur offered to lease Theo & Stacy's downtown spot. The offer was accepted.

In a statement, the restaurant said Stacy, the owner, is grateful for so many good years in business.

"The past 50 years have been full of laughter, tears, and love. Memories made over a cup of coffee or a hot meal accompanied by long conversations are moments she will never forget," the statement read.

Theo and Stacy's also extended words of appreciation for the team members who kept the restaurant running over the years, calling them "an amazing group of individuals who we are proud to consider part of the family.

The restaurant and its owners also thanked the Kalamazoo community, who they said welcomed the business with open arms.

"When Theo and Stacy opened the downtown restaurant, their first location, in 1973, they did not know what to expect or how their small Greek/American restaurant would be received. The love and support they felt from the community was and continues to be overwhelming," says the Facebook post.

Theo & Stacy's will have its last day on January 29.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

