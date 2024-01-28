Kalamazoo restaurant, bar giving discount to match Detroit Lions championship game history

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Detroit Lions fan base knows no boundaries here in our state, especially in West Michigan, where several watch parties are being held on Sunday.

In Kalamazoo, Old Burdick's Bar and Grill is hosting an NFC Championship Game Watch Party.

The bar located in downtown Kalamazoo is a hot spot to watch many sporting events, especially as the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49'ers for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The bar is putting on a special during the game for anyone wearing Lions gear.

"We’re doing 33 percent off for the Lions game across the board on all items," said Old Burdick's General Manager Nick Gromek. "We are kind of celebrating since it has been about 33 years since they’ve done anything in the playoffs. It’s a huge event for us. We are going to have some swag to hand out, some t-shirts, some beads, some pom-poms. We are going to try to have a big watch party here for everyone to come down and watch the game," he said.

Old Burdick's said they are expecting it to be packed for the game, so if you're hoping to snag a table, make sure to get there early.