Kalamazoo residents express concerns over POD community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The arrival date for the POD community in Kalamazoo has been pushed back several times, and on Monday night, residents pushed against it.

The “Kzoo POD Community” offers unhoused individuals a safe place to stay while they seek full-time housing, according to Housing Resources Inc. In the past, HRI proposed the community be placed at Stockbridge Avenue and Alcott Street. Now they're considering a new site.

Many residents used the public comment portion of the city commission meeting to address concerns about the potential new site for the community.

While the organization has not said where the potential site would be, residents made it clear they didn't want it in the Edison neighborhood. One resident said the neighborhood is already struggling and if the Housing Resources Inc. places the PODs there, it won't help.

While residents expressed fear of panhandling, drug use and lowering property value, other residents welcomed the idea. One resident said it's nothing like a homeless encampment: it gives comfort, security, and dignity — things that are impossible to have if you're homeless.

HRI Executive Director Michelle Davis said in an emailed statement:

“HRI is encouraged by the courageous and compassionate members of our community who spoke at last evening’s City of Kalamazoo Committee of the Whole and Commission meetings in support of people who are unsheltered. We look forward to responding to the comments, misinformation, and questions we heard about the project. HRI affirms our commitment to our mission of the assurance of housing for the socially and economically vulnerable people of Kalamazoo County which we have fulfilled for over forty years.”

HRI has not signed a lease or purchased the site. Davis told FOX 17 they will need to raise $1.6 million by the end of June and a total of $5 million by the end of the year to secure the site.

The organization is expected to announce more details about the proposed location on Friday.

