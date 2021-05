KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police say a 22-year-old from Kalamazoo is facing weapons charges following a traffic stop on Monday overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. along Ada Street in Kalamazoo.

Police say when they made the traffic stop, a passenger got out of the vehicle saying there was a gun inside.

The passenger was arrested and the driver was released on scene.

If anyone has information call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.