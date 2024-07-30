Kalamazoo resident, 3 others plead guilty to $2M international fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people, including a Kalamazoo resident, have pleaded guilty to roles played in a conspiracy to steal more than $2 million from victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) tells us the following defendants pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud:



Fatai Okunola, 37, from Kalamazoo

Cory McDougal, 33, from Romeoville, Illinois

Oluwaseyi Adeola, 34, from Dallas, Texas

We’re told Ijeoma Adeola, 36, from Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to failing to report the crime. Okunala also admitted to money laundering and issuing false statements while trying to become a U.S. citizen, federal attorneys say.

The DOJ says they conspired with people in Nigeria to steal money from Americans. Many victims were older and/or vulnerable.

“Securing these guilty pleas is a step forward to ensuring justice for the victims of this international fraud scheme,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The defendants used modern technology, including the internet and social media platforms … to prey on elderly and vulnerable victims. Some of the victims in this case lost their retirement savings, took loans against their homes, or suffered other financial distress because of the defendants’ alleged lies.”

All four defendants are scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14, 2025.

