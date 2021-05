KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools will require all students to wear masks for at least the first trimester in the 2021-22 school year, according to KPS.

The school system explains that masks must be worn at all times, including while on the bus as well as inside classrooms.

We’re told the mandate affects all grade levels and will be reassessed this November for potential for adjustment later in the school year.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube