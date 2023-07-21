Kalamazoo Public Schools give bus drivers a pay bump

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — School bus drivers in Kalamazoo will be earning a bit more when the next school year begins this fall.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a contract agreement with the Kalamazoo Support Personnel bargaining unit that increases the starting rate for bus drivers by more than $4 per hour.

Last school year the district struggled to fill openings with starting pay ranging from $14.60 to $18.76 per hour. Now for the 2023-2024 school year drivers will start with an hourly rate of $19. More experienced new hires could be offered up to $23 per hour. Drivers who decline health insurance will be paid an additional $3.50 per hour, and attendance increases will also be available.

The drivers' union previously approved the new contract, which goes into effect before classes begin on August 28.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube