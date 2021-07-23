Kalamazoo Public Safety releases body cam footage of officer's 'border' comment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has released body cam video of a racially charged incident that occurred earlier this month.

The video depicts a conversation with an officer, during which a civilian is heard saying, “America is run by white people, and they don’t give an F about Black and Brown people.”

The officer can be heard replying, “The good thing about America is you can cross the border at any time.”

KDPS releases body cam video from 'border' incident

Chief Vernon Coakley later issued an apology to residents after the incident took place. “This is not our finest hour," Chief Coakley said, "and the officer’s conduct was in violation of internal policies designed to prevent such situations.”

