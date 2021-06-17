Kalamazoo Public Safety, other agencies cracking down on speeding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety plans to strengthen its enforcement of traffic speeds between June 19 and June 27 as part of a regional safety campaign, according to KDPS.

We’re told the U.S. has witnessed a startling increase in crashes, speeding and other related incidents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign aims to raise awareness by having participating law enforcement agencies focus more on speeding motorists.

“While the pandemic caused a drop in overall traffic miles driven, nationally, the number of fatal crashes increased — and data shows speeding was a major factor in many of these tragic crashes,” says Chief Vernon Coakley. “During the ‘Great Lakes, High Stakes’ campaign, we will be working with our fellow law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure the message gets out to drivers that speeding will not be tolerated on our roadways.”

Michigan State Police will also be participating, along with 30 other municipal and county law enforcement agencies, according to KDPS.

