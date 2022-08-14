Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers looking to hire public safety officers starting August 15

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety has announced that it is looking to hire public safety officers. Applications for the job can be submitted starting on Monday, August 15.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is looking for candidates with integrity, a strong work ethic, and a desire to serve the Kalamazoo Community. The job will include responding to calls for service involving police, fire, and medical emergencies in a professional and caring matter. However, applicants do not need to have prior police or fire certifications to be considered. If needed, Kalamazoo Public Safety will sponsor hired applicants through the police academy and provide fire training.

The hiring process will include an application, written test, physical agility test, and background investigation. It will also include several interviews throughout the process. Once all steps are successfully completed, it is expected that an offer of employment will be given in December 2022.

To qualify for the public safety officer position, applicants must be a United States citizen, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, possess a valid driver’s license, and be 21 years old at the time of appointment in January 2023.

Some of the additional benefits of the job include a Spanish language bonus, veteran on-the-job training education benefits, a defined benefit pension plan, a $5,000 annual residency bonus, a tuition reimbursement program, and the federal direct student loan forgiveness program. Kalamazoo Public Safety also offers lateral transfers for current police officers (MCOLES certified) and full-time firefighter/medical first responders. Police officers or firefighters who are currently employed full-time and in good standing position with another agency have the opportunity to laterally transfer up to three years of police experience in regards to the current wage.

The job also offers multiple career advancement opportunities. They include advancement to detective, canine handlers, community policing officer, narcotics investigator, crime lab technician, SWAT technician, bomb squad technician, recruiter, fire marshal, honor guard member, peer fitness trainer, training officer, technical rescue team member, and command officer.

Applications to Kalamazoo Public Safety for the role of public safety officer will be open from August 15-August 28. Applications will be available to submit on the Kalamazoo Public Safety website and the City of Kalamazoo’s website.

