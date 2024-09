KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews in Kalamazoo knocked down a house fire in the early hours Saturday morning.

It happened at around 12:18 a.m. at a home on Russel Street. Upon arrival, KDPS says they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from within. They were able to get the fire under control in under 35 minutes.

Nobody was hurt, and we don't yet know what caused the blaze.

KDPS is investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.