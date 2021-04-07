Kalamazoo Public Safety issues warning on expired licenses and plates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is issuing a warning this afternoon to residents who are driving with an expired license or license plate.

In a video posted to Twitter, KDPS says drivers in the state were permitted to drive with an expired license or license plate under a temporary freeze that was enacted due to COVID-19.

They say the freeze expired March 31.

An update on license plate enforcement in Kalamazoohttps://t.co/UNBkHZGIRG — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) April 7, 2021

KDPS encourages those who continue to drive using a license or license plate with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later to renew their credentials or else risk being ticketed.

To renew your license or license plate, click here or call 888-SOS-MICH to schedule an appointment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube