Kalamazoo Public Library announces move for Alma Powell Branch Library

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL) announced it will suspend service at the Douglass Community Association (DCA) after closing time on Saturday, Feb. 3.

We’re told business will resume at temporary Northside branches when possible.

The library system explains the DCA, where the Alma Powell Branch Library is located, switched to a new security protocol they say violates the Michigan Library Privacy Act.

KPL says they plan to relocate the Alma Powell Branch Library as a result. Temporary locations will be used until a new permanent home is found. Mobile libraries will also make the rounds.

The library extends its gratitude to the DCA for their 39-year partnership.

Follow KPL’s website for updates.

