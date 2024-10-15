Kalamazoo program allows residents to safely dispose unwanted guns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is hoping to prevent gun violence with the launch of a new initiative.

The Gun Amnesty Program gives city residents an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose unwanted firearms.

KDPS says there are seven locations where guns may be dropped off without judgment or penalty.

We’re told residents will need to reach out to participating locations beforehand to schedule drop-offs.

There will be a secure firearm case at each location, public safety officials explain. Surrendered guns will then be transported to KDPS’s headquarters to be documented and disposed.

Visit KDPS's website for a list of drop-off locations.

