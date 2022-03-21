Kalamazoo police to provide update on deadly officer-involved shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are planning to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that left a 33-year-old Battle Creek man dead.

The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday on S. Westnedge Avenue near Minor Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they responded to the area for a report of suspected criminal activity.

RELATED: KDPS officer returns fire & kills man on South Westnedge

While at the scene, police say a Battle Creek man fired shots with a handgun. According to KDPS, one officer returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident. Michigan State Police are now overseeing the investigation.

Kalamazoo police will provide an update on the case Monday at 11:30 a.m. You can watch the press conference live on the FOX 17 website, app and Facebook page.

Anybody with any information about the shooting is being asked to contact Kalamazoo County Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

