KDPS officer returns fire & kills man on South Westnedge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer shot and killed an armed man Sunday morning on South Westnedge.

At 10:19 a.m. Sunday, KDPS officers responded to a report of suspected criminal activity in the 1000 block fo South Westnedge. While at the scene, a 33-year-old Battle Creek man fired shots from a handgun. One officer returned fire, striking and killing the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Michigan State Police were notified, responded to the scene and are overseeing the investigation.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Kalamazoo County Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.

