Kalamazoo police looking for murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are looking for a man wanted for open murder in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are looking for 36-year-old Michael Tolliver.

Police say Tolliver is accused of shooting and killing David Brown Sunday at a home on Fulford Street.

Police are looking Michael Tolliver, 36. Warrants are currently out for the murder of Kalamazoo resident David Brown.



Tolliver is charged with open murder, felony firearm, and a felon in possession of a firearm. If you have information, please contact KDPS or Silent Observer. pic.twitter.com/1VRAfQHrkv — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) June 2, 2022

Officer responded to a call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Fulford Street on May 29. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Brown suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brown was pronounced dead on scene.

Tolliver has now been identified as the suspected shooter.

KDPS says Tolliver is wanted on charges of open murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

