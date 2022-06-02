Watch
Kalamazoo police looking for murder suspect

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:35:34-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are looking for a man wanted for open murder in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are looking for 36-year-old Michael Tolliver.

Police say Tolliver is accused of shooting and killing David Brown Sunday at a home on Fulford Street.

Officer responded to a call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Fulford Street on May 29. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Brown suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brown was pronounced dead on scene.

Tolliver has now been identified as the suspected shooter.

KDPS says Tolliver is wanted on charges of open murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

