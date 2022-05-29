Watch
KDPS investigating after man killed in shooting

Kalamazoo Public Safety
FOX 17
Posted at 6:11 PM, May 29, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This afternoon, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to a Kalamazoo home after being notified of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at the 1800 block of Fulford St. to find a severely injured person. Officers also tried to resuscitate the person, calling in paramedics and fire personnel.

The victim, a 34-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene, and recent press release from the KDPS called the incident a homicide.

The suspect in the homicide left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

