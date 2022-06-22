Watch
Kalamazoo police in standoff with suspect at Motel 6

Kalamazoo Public Safety 07182021
File Photo
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 11:53:04-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are responding to a standoff involving a home invasion suspect at a Motel 6.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says there is a large police presence at Motel 6 near Sprinkle and Vanrick related to a home invasion suspect in a motel room.

Details are limited, but we do know negotiators are on scene trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful conclusion.

Kalamazoo police say the area has been secured. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

