Kalamazoo Police Department arrests suspect following a chase and standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect led Kalamazoo Police Department troopers on a vehicle chase and barricaded himself in a house. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 7.

According to police, officers responded to a report on a felonious assault in the 3800 block of Gull Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. The suspect was a 38-year-old man who allegedly threatened a victim with a firearm. He was later located at a local business.

According to police, when officers attempted to make contact him, the suspect resisted. He was able to get into his vehicle and attempted to run officers over before crashing into a police car. After fleeing the scene, police pursued the vehicle and found it abandoned in a nearby apartment complex.

Officers then chased the suspect on foot, who later ran into an occupied home. According to police, the suspect forced the homeowner out and barricaded himself inside. The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team was then called to assist in negotiations. After a several hour standoff, the suspect surrendered to police.

The suspect was charged with:



Felonious Assault

Resisting and Obstructing Police Causing Injury

Assault with Intent to Murder

Fleeing and Eluding

Home Invasion

Damage to Police Property

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Felony Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of Narcotics

Following his arrest, the suspect was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

